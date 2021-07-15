Harwood woman charged with assault, harassment after police say she struck a man with a vehicle

A woman has been charged with assault and harassment after police say she intentionally struck a man who was jogging on the side of a road in Harwood with a vehicle on Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel police said Thursday.
Ruth Ann Scheler, 58, has been charged with second-degree assault, harassment and stalking, according to online court records.
A little before 9 a.m. Wednesday, a man reported to Anne Arundel County police that he was jogging on Hardesty Road in Harwood when he was struck by a black Ford Mustang that injured his hand. The man told police he believes he was intentionally struck and has had prior interactions with the driver, according to police.
The man was able to get to his vehicle for safety, but Scheler blocked the roadway and forced him to drive off the road in order to escape, according to police.