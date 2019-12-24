A Capital One bank employee has been charged with stealing more than $80,000 from the bank she worked for.
Brawndy Reid, 49, of Bowie, was charged with theft Friday for stealing $80,260 from the Arundel Mills branch she worked at.
From Sept. 28, 2017 to Jan. 4, charging documents say Reid stole money from three branch ATMs and a teller draw.
An employee told an investigator that on Jan. 4, she saw “a large bundle of cash” in Reid’s coat pocket.
Reid was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 5, for concerns during the investigation of ATM shortages, charging documents said.
“Several associates reported Ms. Reid may have a gambling problem, and will often leave the branch for extended periods of time to go to the casino (MD Live) to gamble,” charging documents stated. “These absences led to disciplinary action, but the behavior continued.”
Charging documents also mentioned two incidents where people came into the bank looking for Reid because she owed them money.
Reid was fired on Jan. 26, 2018. Charges were filed on Nov. 14. Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020.