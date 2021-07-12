Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Insanity trial enters third week

The insanity trial for the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees when he shot his way into the newsroom on June 28, 2018, begins its third week today.
Prosecutors called survivors to testify Friday about the 19 terrifying minutes it took the gunman to kill Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters and surrender to responding police. Jurors also heard from police whose custody Jarrod Ramos, 41, was in immediately after the mass shooting.
Prosecutors are challenging Ramos’ defense that he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity because of his combination of mental disorders that prevented him from understanding the shooting was wrong or stopping himself from doing it. The defense’s lead expert described Ramos as a delusional man who became obsessed with the idea that a range of people, businesses and institutions — including the Annapolis newspaper — were conspiring together to ruin his reputation.
Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis diagnosed Ramos with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder. Lewis said Ramos’ mental conditions caused him to become so consumed by his fixed false belief that he lost touch with reality. She found him to be not criminally responsible.
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess described Ramos as a callous and methodical killer who murdered five people who were unrelated to his grudge against the newspaper and the court. A doctor from the state department of health diagnosed Ramos with a personality disorder, which often doesn’t rise to the level of an insanity defense. In opening arguments Leitess emphasized the mere presence of Ramos’ mental disorders does not, by itself, mean he is not criminally responsible.
The jury’s verdict will determine whether Ramos is subject to sentencing by a judge, where he’ll face prosecutors asking for at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole, or is committed to a state psychiatric hospital, where there’s the chance for release if he’s deemed not to be a danger.
What to expect this week:
- Prosecutors, like the defense, have three doctors who will explain mental disorders and which kind Ramos suffers from. Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health ordered by the court to evaluate Ramos, found him to be sane. Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a psychiatric consultant for the FBI, and Dr. Scott Bender, a psychologist who looked into Ramos’ psychiatric testing, were both hired by the state. They will also take the stand to explain their findings of Ramos’ psychological evaluations.
- Prosecutors are expected to rest their case by mid-week.
What’s happened so far:
- Survivors told the jury about the moments they believed they were going to die during the shooting on June 28, 2018. Prosecutors called the survivors as witnesses who can speak to the gunman’s behavior during the crime. Ramos must have been insane at the time of the shooting to meet the insanity defense. One by one, six survivors stepped to the witness stand and recalled in vivid detail how the gunman calmly and purposefully walked around the office killing their coworkers.
- Dr. Dorothy Lewis, the only psychiatrist who testified that Ramos is not criminally responsible, left jurors with a perplexing picture of how his mental health disorders met the standards of Maryland insanity law.
- Dr. Catherine Yeager testified that Ramos’ obsessive compulsive disorder cause him have a ritual of “literally cleaning the bathroom with a fine tooth comb,” he told Yeager. Prosecutors countered the notion by presenting a photo slideshow of Ramos’ apartment covered in filth, documented by his property management company.
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. Excerpts from the bizarre and rejected lawsuits were read aloud at trial. The telling legal documents support, his attorneys have said, that he was suffering from delusions that he was being persecuted.
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- The defense called Ramos’ younger sister, Michelle Jeans, to the stand. Jeans is one of the only people Ramos had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.