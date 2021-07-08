Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Lead defense expert to explain why she thinks gunman not criminally responsible

The defense’s key psychiatric expert, Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, is expected to finish testifying to her opinion that the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees had devolved into a delusion that took over his life and drove him to commit his crime.
Lewis, who has dedicated her career to the study of murderers, and her longtime colleague, Dr. Catherine Yeager, were hired by the team of lawyers representing the man who fatally shot Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters on June 28, 2018.
The central theme of Jarrod Ramos’ delusions, Yeager testified Tuesday, was that he was being persecuted by a conspiracy which grew in his head to include the Capital Gazette and the woman who Ramos harassed — the criminal case which the paper wrote about; the lawyers of the newspaper and the woman; the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Maryland Judiciary.
Lewis, Yeager and Dr. Thomas Hyde, an expert in forensic neurology, have diagnosed Ramos with autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder.
On Wednesday, Lewis described Ramos’ inability to recognize his and other people’s feelings and his failure to understand the gravity of his crime as a “dangerous” combination.
“He can’t appreciate the magnitude of the sadness and the tragedy for these families,” Lewis said. “This is just not in his repertoire.”
Defense attorneys hope to convince the jury that Ramos is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. They claim the mental disorders diagnosed by doctors they hired prevented him from understanding his crimes were illegal or being able to stop himself from committing him.
Latest Crime
They have to prove as much by a standard known as the preponderance of the evidence, meaning more likely than not. The jury’s verdict will determine whether Ramos is subject to sentencing by a judge, where he’ll face prosecutors asking for at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole, or is committed to a state psychiatric hospital, where there’s the chance for release if he’s deemed not to be a danger.
What to expect today:
- Defense attorneys and prosecutors hope to wrap up Lewis’ testimony. At that point, prosecutors will present opening arguments and start calling their witnesses.
- Lewis is expected to elaborate on her evaluation that Ramos is not criminally responsibly by reason of insanity. Lewis interviewed Ramos for a total of 17 hours and examined scores of records related to his past. Her findings conflict with the opinion of experts hired by the state, and prosecutors are expected to scrutinize her opinion during cross-examination.
What’s happened so far:
- Dr. Catherine Yeager testified that Ramos’ obsessive compulsive disorder cause him have a ritual of “literally cleaning the bathroom with a fine tooth comb,” he told Yeager. Prosecutors countered the notion by presenting a photo slideshow of Ramos’ apartment covered in filth, documented by his property management company.
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. Excerpts from the bizarre and rejected lawsuits were read aloud at trial. The telling legal documents support, his attorneys have said, that he was suffering from delusions that he was being persecuted.
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- The defense called Ramos’ younger sister, Michelle Jeans, to the stand. Jeans is one of the only people Ramos had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.