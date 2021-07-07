Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Psychologist who diagnosed gunman with delusional disorder to finish testifying

Dr. Catherine Yeager, a clinical psychologist hired by the defense, will finish direct examination Wednesday. Yeager conducted several interviews and diagnostic tests on the gunman who killed Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith.
Yeager diagnosed Jarrod Ramos, 41, with obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder, persecutory type. Those disorders are in addition to Ramos’ falling on the mild end of the autism spectrum, a developmental disorder Yeager called “foundational” for how his brain works. State prosecutors will have a chance on Wednesday to cross-examine her conclusions, credibility and sources of information about Ramos’ history.
The defense has to prove that it’s more likely than not that Ramos was insane, which is called a preponderance of the evidence. Ramos has asked a 12-person jury to decide whether he is sentenced to life in prison or committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric hospital.
What’s to expect today:
- Yeager’s only testified Tuesday to Ramos’ obsessive compulsive disorder. Her testimony will continue today and discuss her diagnosis of delusional disorder. She will explain how she thinks Ramos’ delusions about the newspaper and courts conspiring against him impacted his life.
- Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis will likely take the stand this afternoon. Lewis works closely with Yeager and found Ramos to be not criminally responsible for the 2018 newsroom shooting because he was so mentally impaired at the time that Ramos either didn’t understand his actions were illegal or couldn’t stop himself and follow the law.
What’s happened so far:
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. On Tuesday, excerpts of the bizarre lawsuits, all of which were rejected, was read aloud at trial. The telling legal documents support, his attorneys have said, that he was suffering from delusions that he was being persecuted.
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- The defense has called Ramos’ younger sister, Michelle Jeans, to the stand. Jeans is one of the only people Ramos had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.