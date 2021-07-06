Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Second week of trial begins as more mental health experts expected to testify

The second week of an insanity trial for the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees begins Tuesday. John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Gerald Fischman were killed on June 28, 2018.
Public defenders Elizabeth Palan, Katy O’Donnell and Matthew Connell are expected to call an expert psychologist and psychiatrist to the stand early this week. Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Friday and explained his reasoning for diagnosing Jarrod Ramos, 41, with autism spectrum disorder.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis and psychologist Catherine Yeager are expected to speak to Ramos’ additional diagnoses of obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder, persecutory type. Lewis evaluated Ramos and found him to be not criminally responsible for the 2018 newsroom shooting because he was so mentally impaired at the time that Ramos either didn’t understand his actions were illegal or couldn’t stop himself and follow the law.
The defense has to prove that it’s more likely than not that Ramos was insane, which is called a preponderance of the evidence. Ramos has asked a 12-person jury to decide whether he is sentenced to life in prison or committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric hospital.
What to expect this week:
- It is unclear how many, and in what order, the defense will call witnesses to the stand. Either forensic psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis or psychologist Catherine Yeager will testify Tuesday.
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. Several lawsuits Ramos filed against the newspaper were rejected by judges. In Ramos’ mind, his attorneys said, committing the shooting was his only option to achieve justice.
- Defense attorneys will likely rest their case this week, and state prosecutors will present in their opening arguments that Ramos plotted the mass murder for revenge.
- Prosecutors will call Dr. Sameer Patel, of the state health department, and Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a psychiatric consultant for the FBI hired by the state to testify that Ramos was sane during the shooting.
What’s happened so far:
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- The defense has called Ramos’ younger sister, Michelle Jeans, to the stand. Jeans is one of the only people Ramos had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.