Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Gunman’s sister to finish testimony; mental health expert likely to testify

State prosecutors will continue questioning the sister of the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette employees as his insanity trial enters a fourth day.
Michelle Jeans described her brother as an intelligent but reclusive man consumed by the status of lawsuits he filed against the Capital Gazette after the newspaper published a story about him in 2011.
Six years later, the man blasted into the newsroom and killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
Jarrod Ramos, 41, was quick to end relationships with family members if they upset him, she said, and didn’t have friends. Ramos had his own set of moral principles and felt strongly that people should do right by those guidelines, she testified. Ramos was “devastated” not that an article was published about his harassment conviction, but that the paper got a fact wrong that made him seem crazy, Jeans said.
Defense attorneys must prove that at the time of the newsroom shooting Ramos either did not understand his actions were illegal or he could not stop himself and conform his actions to the law because he was suffering from a mental disorder or developmental disability. Over the course of the trial, three mental health professionals will speak to Ramos’ diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder, persecutory type.
The defense has to prove that it’s more likely than not that Ramos was insane, which is called a preponderance of the evidence.
What to expect today:
- Jeans’ testimony is the defense’s key narrative into what Ramos was like as a child and through adulthood. So far, she’s described him as a loner who worked a night shift and didn’t have any meaningful connections.
- State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess will continue cross-examining Jeans after a tornado warning ended court early Thursday.
- It is unclear how many, and in what order, the defense will call witnesses to the stand. Three three mental health experts are expected to testify: forensic psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Lewis, psychologist Catherine Yeager and Dr. Thomas Hyde.
What’s happened so far:
- Ramos was still in contact with his sister during the Capital Gazette article’s publication in 2011 until Ramos’ final defamation appeal was rejected in 2014. The only thing Ramos would talk about during this period was his legal filings, she said. He created a Twitter account under the name of the reporter who wrote the article. Jeans said his posts began as bizarre but became threatening. She tried to express her concerns. Ramos stopped communicating with her.
- Leitess used a police interview transcript to remind Jeans that when she confronted Ramos about his Twitter posts, and how anyone who reads them would think he’s crazy, he responded: “I want them to think I’m crazy.”
- Jeans said when she saw the news on June 28, 2018, she immediately thought Ramos was involved in the shooting. She looked up his Twitter account and saw he tweeted the passage of the article he became obsessed with. Then she called the police.
- The jury has watch video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.
- Video showed Ramos refuse to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the video. When Det. Kelly Harding asked Ramos for his name he responded: “You don’t know my name?” He later tells detectives to ask the former Capital editor and publisher his name. They did not know it.