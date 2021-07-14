Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: Psychiatrist who spoke to gunman’s desire for notoriety to continue testimony

Dr. Sameer Patel, a state forensic psychiatrist randomly assigned by the court to evaluate the Capital Gazette gunman for criminal responsibility, took the stand Tuesday for the prosecution.
Patel examined the gunman for 20 hours and wrote a 120-plus page report on the gunman’s mental state during the shooting. The man told Patel he was proud that he killed five people in their newsroom and his “only regret” was that he didn’t claim more lives.
After plotting his attack for years, even selecting a shotgun to inflict maximum damage, Patel said the man expressed “joy” carrying out his goal by killing Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and John McNamara.
Jarrod Ramos, 41, chose June, 28, 2018, because he assumed political figures would be in the newsroom for a community meeting following a primary election the day before, including the county’s legal officer currently prosecuting him.
“Including you, Ms. Leitess,” Patel told State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess from the stand. “He named you.”
Prosecutors are challenging Ramos’ defense that he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity because of a combination of mental disorders that prevented him from understanding the shooting was wrong or stopping himself from doing it.
Leitess described Ramos in opening arguments as a callous and methodical killer out for revenge against the newspaper and anyone associated with his failed lawsuits over an article written six years earlier about his harassment conviction.
Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a psychiatrist hired by the state, testified that Ramos sent letters to people and institutions he held a grudge against that announced his extensively planned attack. The letters act as “legacy tokens” designed to claim credit and reveal a motive, Saathoff said, indicating Ramos wanted notoriety for the mass shooting.
Saathoff and Patel found Ramos to be criminally responsible, contesting two defense experts’ diagnoses that Ramos suffered from autism spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and delusional disorder.
What happened yesterday:
- In the first part of Patel’s testimony, the psychiatrist provided previously unknown details of how Ramos thought his rampage was over until he saw Gerald Fischman, hiding under a desk. Ramos then killed him.
- Saathoff provided examples of Ramos’ understanding the law and walking a fine line around it to avoid criminal action against him, such as waiting for his probation to end before resuming harassing a woman online. Saathoff said the events were evidence of Ramos’ sanity.
What to expect today:
- Patel’s testimony will continue Wednesday morning. The defense’s cross-examination, expected to take several hours, will then begin. Closing arguments will likely take place Thursday morning.
What’s happened so far:
- Cowan, a psychologist at the Clifton T. Perkins, the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital, detailed the battery of psychological tests he conducted on Ramos before diagnosing him with personality disorders.
- Survivors told the jury about the moments they believed they were going to die during the shooting on June 28, 2018. As witnesses who can speak to the gunman’s behavior during the crime, six people recalled in vivid detail how the gunman calmly and purposefully walked around the office killing their coworkers.
- Dr. Dorothy Lewis, the only psychiatrist who testified that Ramos is not criminally responsible, left jurors with a perplexing picture of how his mental health disorders met the standards of Maryland insanity law.
- Dr. Catherine Yeager testified that Ramos’ obsessive compulsive disorder cause him have a ritual of “literally cleaning the bathroom with a fine tooth comb.” Prosecutors countered the notion by presenting a photo slideshow of Ramos’ apartment covered in filth, documented by his property management company.
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. Excerpts from the bizarre and rejected lawsuits were read aloud at trial. The telling legal documents support that he was suffering from delusions that he was being persecuted, his attorneys said.
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- Michelle Jeans, Ramos’ younger sister, is one of the only people he had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.