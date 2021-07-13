Capital Gazette shooting trial updates: psychiatrist hired by state who found gunman to be criminally responsible continues testimony

A psychiatrist hired by the state who found the Capital Gazette gunman to be criminally responsible for the mass shooting will continue testifying Tuesday to the gunman’s behavior in jail.
Dr. Gregory Saathoff, a Virginia-based psychiatrist who also consults with the FBI, interviewed around 30 correctional officers, mental health providers and other staff at the Anne Arundel County detention center to gauge the man’s mental state. Correctional staff described the gunman as a polite “model inmate” who sometimes interacted with others but refused to speak to nurses or mental health providers.
Saathoff did not interview the man who killed Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Wendi Winters in the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 28, 2018, but found him to be sane. The psychiatrist is expected to explain his opinion on the stand Tuesday.
“In the multiple assessments that nurses and mental health professionals made over time, Mr. Ramos was very clear about his lack of interest in pursuing any treatment from them and demonstrated that by refusing to speak with nurses and providers on most occasions,” Saathoff testified Monday.
On one occasion, Ramos told a clinician if he talked to her she would get called as a witness in his insanity case, Saathoff said.
As the chief psychiatric consultant for the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, Saathoff’s worked on investigations into high-profile mass shootings, such as the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut and the 2017 Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas.
Prosecutors are challenging Ramos’ defense that he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity because of a combination of mental disorders that prevented him from understanding the shooting was wrong or stopping himself from doing it.
What happened yesterday:
- Marshall Cowan, a clinical and forensic psychologist at the Clifton T. Perkins, the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital, testified on his opposing mental health diagnoses for Ramos after he conducted a battery of psychological tests on him.
- Cowan diagnosed him with schizotypal personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder. Personality disorders often don’t rise to the level of an insanity defense.
- People with narcissistic personality disorder are vulnerable to criticism or defeat that can “haunt” them, causing individuals to react ragefully or defiantly in a counterattack and then withdrawal socially, Cowan said. The personality disorder also comes with a disregard for other people’s emotions, he said.
- Symptoms of schizotypal personality disorder include discomfort with close relationships and odd or eccentric behavior.
What to expect today:
- After Saathoff describes why he considers Ramos criminally responsible, defense attorneys will question his credentials and the materials he relied on to determine his finding during cross-examination. The defense is expected to argue Saathoff does not have enough of a factual basis to make his assessment.
- Dr. Sameer Patel, a forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health ordered by the court to evaluate Ramos, will take the stand. Patel has spent the most time examining Ramos. Patel interviewed Ramos for over 20 hours and quoted Ramos in a 100-plus page report. He found Ramos to be sane.
What’s happened so far:
- Dr. Scott Bender, a clinical neuropsychologist hired to examine data from the numerous psychological evaluations conducted on Ramos, raised questions Monday about the validity of certain tests used by both prosecution and defense experts who diagnosed Ramos.
- Survivors told the jury about the moments they believed they were going to die during the shooting on June 28, 2018. Prosecutors called the survivors as witnesses who can speak to the gunman’s behavior during the crime. Ramos must have been insane at the time of the shooting to meet the insanity defense. One by one, six survivors stepped to the witness stand and recalled in vivid detail how the gunman calmly and purposefully walked around the office killing their coworkers.
- Dr. Dorothy Lewis, the only psychiatrist who testified that Ramos is not criminally responsible, left jurors with a perplexing picture of how his mental health disorders met the standards of Maryland insanity law.
- Dr. Catherine Yeager testified that Ramos’ obsessive compulsive disorder cause him have a ritual of “literally cleaning the bathroom with a fine tooth comb,” he told Yeager. Prosecutors countered the notion by presenting a photo slideshow of Ramos’ apartment covered in filth, documented by his property management company.
- Defense attorneys argue that Ramos believed the Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, was conspiring with the courts to ruin his reputation after the newspaper published a column about his criminal harassment conviction. Excerpts from the bizarre and rejected lawsuits were read aloud at trial. The telling legal documents support, his attorneys have said, that he was suffering from delusions that he was being persecuted.
- Neurologist Dr. Thomas Hyde testified Ramos does not have any intellectual impairment, which sometimes accompanies autism, but struggled with the social aspects of life — a hallmark of autism spectrum disorder.
- The defense called Ramos’ younger sister, Michelle Jeans, to the stand. Jeans is one of the only people Ramos had a relationship with. She gave insight into their family background and upbringing, and detailed Ramos’ adulthood obsession with his unsuccessful legal battle against the Capital Gazette.
- Video captured Ramos’ behavior in the minutes and hours after the mass shooting. He refused to answer personal questions or give his name to police after his arrest, but respond to other questions and police commands. Ramos stares blankly for hours in much of the police interrogation video.
- The jury and the family of victims has watched video, seen photos and heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and a forensic psychiatric meant to explain what a mental disorder is and how disorders affect different people.