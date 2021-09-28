Facing more than five life sentences, Capital Gazette gunman to be sentenced Tuesday

The man who killed five Capital Gazette employees is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at a hearing where he faces more than five terms of life in prison.
His sentencing will bring to a conclusion legal proceedings that have stretched beyond three years after the June 28, 2018, mass shooting at the newsroom in Annapolis, which claimed the lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.
A jury in July found Jarrod Ramos, 41, was criminally responsible after a 12-day trial to determine whether he was sane at the time of the crime. Jurors determined within two hours that he was and he should be sent to prison rather than treated at a hospital. Their verdict came after roughly half a dozen delays of the trial for legal reasons and because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramos in October 2019 pleaded guilty to the entire indictment: five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault and 11 counts of using a firearm in a felony crime of violence. The maximum sentences add up to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 200 years.
During the trial, the six people who survived the attack testified in great detail about the 19 minutes from the time Ramos breached the glass newsroom door with a shotgun blast to the time authorities apprehended him, hiding under a desk. All of the survivors said they thought he would kill them, as he did their colleagues, four of whom died in the office. Smith died in the hospital.
Tuesday is an opportunity for the survivors, as well as family members of the fallen, to tell the judge how Ramos’ crimes affected them. They can choose to deliver their victim impact statements in court, have State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess read them or submit their words in writing for the judge to consider.
In previous interviews, family members have described mourning their late loved ones as milestones in their own lives passed with a palpable absence and pain. Survivors have told of the enduring toll of the trauma they experienced that day.
Many in Annapolis recall where they were when news of an active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road spread. Jury selection for Ramos’ trial reinforced the reach of The Capital, which is part of Baltimore Sun Media, in the community, as various prospective jurors indicated ties to living or late journalists or the institution itself. The shooting’s impacts reverberated far beyond the walls of the newsroom.
The trial also featured testimony from experts hired by Ramos’ attorneys and arguments from the lawyers themselves that Ramos was deeply troubled and mentally ill.
In court, Ramos was described as having no friends and living most of his life with his cat in a one-bedroom apartment in Laurel. There, he ruminated over a 2011 Capital Gazette column about his harassment conviction and filed a dizzying array of lawsuits trying to rectify his gripe with the newspaper, the woman he tormented and attorneys for both. When his legal recourse ran out, he began planning the attack.
He conducted extensive research, studied blueprints of the Annapolis building, disguised himself to do reconnaissance of the office suite more than a year before the shooting, stockpiled weapons and ammunition, and practiced loading and unloading the Mossberg shotgun he bought online and picked up at the Bass Pro Shops in Hanover.
On the day of the shooting, Ramos deployed barricades before opening fire. He meticulously maneuvered about the newsroom, working the pump on the shotgun and concealed himself after calling 911 to say he surrendered and was no longer armed. After his capture, he said little in custody during almost eight hours of Anne Arundel police and FBI interrogation.
While prosecutors and other experts disputed which mental conditions afflicted Ramos, nobody doubted he had psychological problems.
At sentencing, Ramos’ attorneys could raise mitigating evidence for Circuit Judge Michael Wachs, explaining why they think Ramos should receive a lesser punishment.
Prosecutors are seeking at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Wachs has some discretion as to what sentence to hand down for each murder conviction, including life without the possibility of parole, life with the chance of parole or life with some amount of time suspended. He also could choose to run the life sentences concurrent or consecutive.
Ramos told a Maryland Department of Health psychiatrist ordered to evaluate him that he wants to spend the rest of his life in the isolation of a prison cell and that, if he was to be released by some miracle, he would kill again to be sent back behind bars.
He has been incarcerated at Anne Arundel County’s Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis since the early morning of June 29, 2018.