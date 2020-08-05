Witnesses from Anne Arundel jail appear in court as defense in Capital Gazette shooting case tries to oust prosecution psychiatrist

Almost a dozen employees from an Anne Arundel County jail appeared in court Wednesday as attorneys representing the gunman who killed five Capital Gazette staffers questioned them about their interviews with a psychiatrist hired by prosecutors.
Two wardens, a librarian and the jailhouse psychiatrist testified at the first court hearing after several delays in the case against the man who gunned down Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters on June 28, 2018.
Defense attorneys for 40-year-old Jarrod Ramos argued that county prosecutors conspired with detention center employees to violate Ramos’ constitutional rights when arranging for Dr. Gregory Saathoff, who prosecutors hired to dispute Ramos’ insanity defense, to visit the jail on Jennifer Road and interview 35 employees.
Judge Laura Ripken did not rule on the motion and testimony will continue Thursday.
Public Defender Matthew Connell said Saathoff’s jail visit and interviews breached Ramos’ expectation of privacy and his right to refuse interrogation and that there was an illegal search of his cell. He said prosecutors sent Saathoff to the jail to gather incriminating evidence against Ramos in the context of the sanity trial slated.
Ramos pleaded guilty to to the murder in October, but maintains that he was insane at the time of the mass shooting. A jury will decide in December whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a state psychiatric hospital.
Assistant State’s Attorney David Russell said Ramos didn’t have an expectation of privacy in jail, that Saathoff looking through his vacant cell window is not a search, that Ramos was never interrogated and that jail staffers weren’t forced to talk to Saathoff, rather they were given the option to speak with him about Ramos’ behavior behind bars.
“It’s a conspiracy theory,” Russell said. “It’s not based on any single fact.”
Saathoff is just one of a number of mental health professionals who are slated to testify at the second phase of trial, which some refer to as a “battle of the experts.” A forensic psychiatrist with the Maryland Department of Health is expected to testify that they believe Ramos was sane at the time of the attack in Annapolis, while a psychiatrist hired by the defense is expected to say she believes he was insane.
Saathoff is the only expert who hasn’t interviewed Ramos. Ripken twice denied prosecutors’ requests that he be allowed to do so. But prosecutors have said he conducted his own investigation by interviewing collateral sources and want him to be allowed to testify that he believes Ramos was sane.
Everyone in the courtroom — the attorneys, the judge and even Ramos — wore masks. At the bench, Ripken sat behind a plexiglass screen. The attorney tables and witness stand featured similar partitions. And only a handful of people were allowed into the largest courtroom in Anne Arundel County. The Maryland Judiciary mandated such measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Connell’s questions of employees focused on who arranged for them to meet with Saathoff and about the layout of the isolated “pod” Ramos has inhabited for the better part of the last two years.
Few of the witnesses could recall specifics: A supervisor told them — by email or by phone — about a doctor hired by prosecutors wanting to do interviews and they obliged, a number of witnesses testified. Many remembered short meetings with Saathoff in a conference room in the jail’s administration area.
Ripken shot down some of Connell’s questions that she said were trying to elicit employee opinions about whether Ramos had an expectation of privacy under the law, a determination she said was for her to make; not a witness.
“Were you forced to talk to Dr. Saathoff?” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess asked the jail employees in cross examination. None of the witnesses Wednesday said they were coerced.
Leitess asked about the layout of Ramos’ cell block to different effect.
Jail employees testified that Ramos is kept in a special, isolated unit that features only seven cells. Inside, detainees awaiting trial are under lockdown for 23 hours a day. They’re allowed out one-at-a-time into a secluded catwalk with a telephone and a shower for one hour of recreation per day.
Michael Borgese, warden of the Jennifer Road jail, testified that despite being isolated, the area where Ramos lives is visible to passersby inside. Just outside of the catwalk which features large glass windows, he said, is a “main thoroughfare” of the jail. He testified that from the corridor, guards and other employees or members of the public allowed in for tours could see into the catwalk and into cells.
After about eight hours of argument and testimony, prosecutors asked Ripken to dismiss the defense’s legal case to stop Saathoff from testifying. Ripken said she wanted to hear all of the testimony before coming to any conclusions.
At least 15 other people are expected to testify at the defense’s request. It’s unclear if prosecutors plan to call for anybody else to testify. The hearing is scheduled to pick up Thursday and continue on Tuesday.
Ramos shook the close-knit community of Annapolis with the 2018 attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom, where he blasted his way into the office armed with a shotgun, smoke bombs and a device that blocked his victims from fleeing. Six other employees inside the newsroom survived either by fleeing or hiding from Ramos. Capital Gazette, which produces The Capital, the Maryland Gazette and the Bowie Blade-News, is owned by Baltimore Sun Media and Tribune Publishing Co.