Attorneys in Capital Gazette case to argue about substance of expert witness testimony

Attorneys in the Capital Gazette shooting case are expected to argue today and Thursday about what the prosecution’s mental health expert can testify to at trial.
The hearings come less than a month after the judge ruled that Dr. Gregory Saathoff could testify at the trial of the man who gunned down Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, which is scheduled to begin in December.
Lawyers for Jarrod Ramos, 30, have asked Circuit Judge Laura Ripken limit what Saathoff, who prosecutors hired to investigate his insanity claims, is allowed to say on the witness stand. Most critically, the defense argues Saathoff should be prohibited from giving his opinion about whether Ramos sane when he committed the murders on June 28, 2018.
A jury will decide whether Ramos was legally insane at the time of the attack on the Annapolis newsroom. At stake is whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or is committed indefinitely to a secure psychiatric facility.
Ramos’ attorneys say that because Saathoff didn’t interview him, he isn’t qualified to testify about the “ultimate issue” of Ramos’ sanity. In Maryland, Ramos and his attorneys have to prove that he, because of a mental condition, could not understand what he did was wrong or could not stop himself.
Prosecutors said the defense’s argument is without a legal basis and that Ripken should reject it.
Ripken has twice denied prosecutors’ requests to allow Saathoff access for an interview. Ramos already had been interviewed by Dr. Sameer Patel with the Maryland Department of Health, an examination Ripken ordered when Ramos pleaded insanity, and by a psychiatrist hired by the team of public defenders representing him. The doctor has been identified just as Dr. Lewis in court papers.
Patel believes Ramos was legally sane; Lewis, that he was not because of autism spectrum disorder. Lewis wrote Ramos has an “autistic and delusional understanding of the world,” according to prosecutors.
Saathoff disputes Lewis’ diagnosis and opinion. Prosecutors said be believes Ramos’ actions were motivated not by mental illness but by revenge. It’s an opinion Saathoff derived by reviewing Ramos’ medical documents, the other doctors’ reports and by interviewing dozens of employees at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.
His investigation was the subject of hearings in August, where Ripken rejected defense attorneys’ argument that Saathoff’s testimony should be thrown out.
Regardless of Ripken’s ruling on Saathoff’s opinion, Ramos’ attorneys want the doctor to be barred from comparing Ramos to other inmates, mass shooters and hikers on the Appalachian Trail, which Ramos walked in 2002. The defense attorneys also asked that Saathoff be prohibited from speaking about Ramos using the law library at the detention center, where he has been in custody for more than two years.
They argued that the comparisons and jail information are not relevant for the jury as it considers whether Ramos was sane or not.
Prosecutors, in addition to disputing the defense’s stance on relevancy, said in court filings that Ripken shouldn’t rule on the defense’s arguments until she hears the defense’s case.
At the sanity part of a case involving a plea of not criminally responsible (Maryland’s insanity defense), it’s the defense’s burden to prove their client was insane. After the defense rests its case, the prosecution has a chance to put on its own case in response — just like the defense would after prosecutors presented all their evidence and testimony in a guilt-innocence trial.
Ripken could not rule on what the prosecution is allowed to do in rebuttal without first hearing what the defense presents at trial, prosecutors argued.
Prosecutors also said that the defense made the Appalachian Trail and information from the jail relevant when Lewis referred to Ramos’ behavior behind bars and on the trail, which runs from Georgia to Maine. Lewis said Ramos traversed the trail from North to South to avoid other hikers, prosecutors said.
The prosecution added that Ramos discussed the hike with Patel, divulging that he destroyed his diary before committing the murders. And, prosecutors said, the point of sending Saathoff to the jail was to rebut Ramos’ account of his behavior as he described it to Lewis.
But the defense argued that Saathoff compared Ramos to unidentified hikers and inmates and that he shouldn’t be allowed to do so without disclosing a range of information about the anonymous people. Without knowing all the inmates and hikers mental health history, it would be like comparing apples to oranges, the defense argued. The attorneys repeated the same argument regarding mass shooters.
Prosecutors said Saathoff cited an FBI report about the pre-attack behavior of active shooters, the information they argued was available to the defense and its expert.
Among other matters to be discussed in court, is the defense’s request to have the selected jury visit the jail to see where Ramos has been held. They said pictures and diagrams wouldn’t do justice to the environment.