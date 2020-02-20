Prosecutors took their efforts to prove the Capital Gazette killer was legally sane directly to the jailhouse, hiring a psychiatrist who interviewed guards and mental health staffers, reviewed medical records and even peered through the small window into his quarters to see how he kept his cell.
Legal experts called the move “unusual” and praised the creativity of prosecutors seeking to counter the gunman’s assertion that he was not legally responsible for gunning down Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters nearly two years ago.
But lawyers for Jarrod Ramos, 40, argue in court papers that much of the psychiatrist’s efforts violated their client’s rights, and they want a judge to preclude the doctor from telling jurors much of what he said he found out.
Prosecutors responded that the visit was a legal means for them to refute arguments the defense is expected to raise when the trial resumes in June: That Ramos’ behavior in jail is evidence of his insanity.
Veteran attorneys who reviewed the defense filing and prosecutors’ response for The Capital said the defense’s effort to exclude the expert is doomed because the legal arguments are unfounded and a judge is inclined to let the jury decide which experts, if any, to believe rather than limiting who they’ll hear testimony from.
“I think that the defense is doing their best to raise as many legal issues in the case as they can," said Peter O’Neill, a prominent defense attorney based in Glen Burnie. “I understand the arguments that they’re making in terms of the proposition that the state violated his fourth, fifth and sixth amendment rights… however it doesn’t appear (from) the factual circumstances that the defense arguments have much merit.”
Public Defenders Elizabeth Palan and Katy O’Donnell took objection to the prosecution’s expert viewing Ramos’ cell and the doctor referencing statements detention center staff said Ramos made to them. They said the former constituted an illegal search by Dr. Gregory Saathoff and the latter represented illegal interrogations because he was not read his Miranda rights.
State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess refuted those claims.
Whether there was an illegal search is tied directly to the issue of whether an inmate has an expectation of privacy in jail, said O’Neill and Jennifer Alexander, an Annapolis defense attorney and former county prosecutor. Both agreed any expectation is limited.
Alexander said case law makes clear correctional officers can randomly search a cell to maintain safety, but the same might not hold true for a psychiatrist hired by the prosecution.
Leitess in her pleading explained that Saathoff never entered the cell or touched Ramos’ belongings; he merely looked through the window into Ramos’ cell — a view available to any detainee or correctional officer. The psychiatrist described Ramos’ quarters as neat, observing a bag of clothes lying next to the door.
“He can look through a window,” Alexander said. “That’s not a search.”
Palan and O’Donnell argued that in order for Saathoff to refer to Ramos’ alleged remarks to jailhouse staffers, which the doctor relied on in part to form his conclusion, their client should’ve been read his Miranda rights. They said Ramos’ statements were solicited to support the state’s case.
Leitess countered the statements Ramos made to detention center staffers were not an interrogation, so authorities needn’t read him his Miranda rights. She wrote that the statements Saathoff attributed to Ramos were common pleasantries, like “excuse me” and “thank you.”
Alexander said a judge must be careful to preserve a defendant’s right against self-incrimination, which “has to be so preciously protected" for the sake of potential appeals. But O’Neill argued the statements outlined in Saathoff’s report, as described in prosecutors’ court filing, don’t jeopardize those rights.
“It’s just normal interaction between correctional officers and staff and Mr. Ramos,” O’Neill said. “It’s not necessarily initiated by the prosecutor’s office or police in attempting to solicit statements from Mr. Ramos.”
The latest exchange between prosecutors and defense attorneys represents a shift in the trial. During the first portion, it was the prosecutors’ job to prove beyond a reasonable doubt — the highest standard of proof — that Ramos committed the crimes. But after he pleaded guilty to all 23 counts related to the June 28, 2018, mass shooting, the burden changed. Now, Ramos’ lawyers must prove by a preponderance of the evidence — meaning more likely than not — that he was insane.
After Ramos pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken ordered the Department of Health evaluate him. Dr. Sameer Patel interviewed Ramos extensively, wrote a 124-page report and concluded he was legally sane. But Ramos’ team hired their own expert, whose name has not been released. And prosecutors have said that expert evaluated Ramos briefly, talked to his sister and then wrote an 11-page report with an opinion that disagrees with Patel’s.
Leitess has twice asked Ripken to permit Saathoff to interview Ramos. The judge rejected both attempts, but said the doctor could formulate his opinions by other means.
Court filings claim Ramos, at least for part of his 18 months in custody, has been “housed on a restrictive unit where he was required to remain for 23 hours a day in his cell with one hour of individual ‘rec’ time.” His room is positioned at the end of a seven-cell unit that opens to a glass-enclosed catwalk, featuring a computer kiosk, shower and phone.
In this setting, Saathoff interviewed 35 detention staffers — correctional officers, transport staff and mental health professionals — who reported that Ramos interacted normally with staff and did not require mental health interventions or medication, Leitess wrote. Jail mental health staffers talked to Saathoff, noting Ramos declined medication, said he was “fine” and cussed at a nurse, Leitess wrote, and Saathoff found the medical personnel “had no evidence or reason to treat him for any mental disorder.”
His work responded to the defense’s expert’s references to Ramos’ jail behavior, mental health problems and way of thinking or interacting with others in reaching the conclusion that he is not criminally responsible, Leitess wrote. These claims “appeared to be based almost entirely (on) his own statements to them."
“(Saathoff’s) really going above and beyond to examine the foundational principles of the defense expert’s opinions in the sense of actually interviewing people that interacted (with Ramos),” O’Neill said. “I think it’s a wise move on behalf of the state’s expert to do what he’s doing.”
A jury will determine whether Ramos serves his time in prison or a maximum security psychiatric hospital at a trial slated for June 8.
Latest Crime
“Maybe you believe the expert. Maybe you can think it’s germane,” Alexander said. “Maybe you don’t give it much weight because they didn’t interview the defendant themselves.”