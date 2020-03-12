Maryland suspends jury trials starting Monday. Jury working late on Terry Crouse murder trial.

Kirchner described a lack of evidence connecting Thomas, an Annapolis High School graduate and plumber at the time of the shooting, to the crime scene. Crouse was shot in a muddy area from close range. But she said investigators didn’t find any dirt, blood or DNA in Thomas’ blue Audi or on his clothes. She said the lead detective testified finding nothing of note when searching Thomas’ residence and that investigators did not check Crouse’s hands for gunshot residue.