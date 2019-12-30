Police arrested a Baltimore man Saturday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport after they say he had a loaded stolen gun and drugs in his car.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested Tavon Lamont Johnson, 29, at around 7:12 p.m. on Aviation Boulevard after a traffic stop and search revealed a loaded handgun and a bag with various pills and drugs inside Johnson’s car, police said.
Johnson is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2011 conviction in Baltimore for robbery, according to online court records.
He has been charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded hang gun on person, loaded handgun in a vehicle, and 16 other firearm and drug charges.
The Ruger P95 was identified as being stolen in Georgia, police said. The search also revealed drug distribution paraphernalia and bags of pills that police identified as Oxycodone, among others, as well as Suboxone, marijuana, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Johnson was also found guilty of controlled dangerous distribution in 2013, court records show.
A judge set Johnson’s bail Monday at $60,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.