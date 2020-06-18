Two charged in theft of 28 rental cars at BWI Airport

A man and woman were arrested Monday and charged with stealing at least 28 rental cars from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport over six weeks in 2019.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police, helped by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Shakierra D. Scott, 26, and Travis J. Scott, 31, and charged each with multiple counts of car theft and running a theft scheme.
Transportation Authority Police, which has jurisdiction at the airport in Linthicum, said they conducted a lengthy investigation into the thefts from the BWI rental car facility in Hanover between May and July 2019. The vehicles had a combined value of more than $660,000.
Police said Shakierra Scott used her position as a security officer with Allied Universal Security Services, a company contracted by rental car companies at BWI, to allow Travis Scott to drive the rental cars from the secure facility without a contract. They then sold the rental cars, police said.
Shakierra Scott was initially arrested in late July by the MDTA Police Special Operations Division and charged with stealing a single vehicle. Prosecutors opted not to take those charges to trial in September.
Both Scotts are being held without bail in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on Jennifer Road. Neither has an attorney listed for them in court records.
The Baltimore Police Department and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office also were involved in the investigation.
