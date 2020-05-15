Police arrest Greensboro man for string of business robberies in Anne Arundel, Baltimore

A Greensboro man was arrested Wednesday for a string of business robberies in Anne Arundel County and is suspected of robbing a fourth business in Baltimore, police said.
Christopher Haarhoff, 33, allegedly robbed a Little Caesar’s pizza in Brooklyn Park, a gas station and a 7-Eleven in Linthicum. In each of the robberies, police said he implied he had a handgun or displayed a BB gun.
Haarhoff has three counts each of armed robbery, robbery, felony assault, theft and firearms offenses, according to online court records.
He does not have an attorney listed and is being held without bond.
Police also believe Haarhoff is responsible for robbing a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on May 11, fleeing the scene in a gray Dodge pickup, according to charging documents.
The latest Anne Arundel County robbery occurred a day earlier, with the earliest stretching back a month, police said.
Two white men allegedly walked into a Shell gas station on Nursery Road on May 10 around 3 a.m. and walked behind the counter, charging documents show. One man placed his hand on his hip, as if to suggest he had a handgun, demanded the clerk open the register and fled with $700 in cash and a bundle of cigarettes.
They fled the scene in a gray Dodge pickup, the same as was used a day later in the Baltimore robbery, court records show.
On April 27, police said two white men entered the 7-Eleven on West Nursery Road. One man told the lone employee he had a gun and demanded he unlocks the cash register. The two men fled with more than $200 cash and 117 packs of cigarettes, according to charging documents.
Video footage from security cameras showed the two men fleeing in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, the same vehicle used in a Brooklyn Park robbery earlier that month, court records show.
Police said two white men walked into the Little Caesars pizza on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park around 12:30 p.m. April 11. Charging documents show the two men walked behind the counter and tried to jar open the register.
One pizzeria employee crept up from behind, only for one of the men to pull out a handgun — police said it was an air-soft or BB gun — and demand the worker open the register. They snagged $50, demanded the employee’s cell phone and tried to smash the register screen, court records show.
Detectives saw on video the Chevy sedan pulling into the parking lot shortly before the robbery and rushing away from the business immediately afterward, according to court records.
Police did not say whether they tracked down Haarhoff’s alleged accomplice.