A Crofton man is in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries while trying to ignite items in a barrel Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
At about 8:30 a.m. firefighters responded to the 500 block of Sulton Avenue in Crofton for reports of burn injuries. Upon arriving, firefighters found a 62-year-old with burns across his body after trying to ignite debris inside a barrel. The man was using an accelerant, which caused a flash and ignited the man’s clothes, fire officials said.
The man, who was not identified, was flown by Maryland State Police to the burn center at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, officials said. He is in critical condition and suffered life-threatening injuries with 50% burns across his body.
