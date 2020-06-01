Bullet hole at Baltimore Washington Medical Center caps off night in Anne Arundel riddled with gunfire

A bullet hole in a window on the 7th floor of Baltimore Washington Medical Center capped off a night in Anne Arundel County that was riddled with gunfire, police said.
Officers responded to the Glen Burnie hospital around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning after somebody called authorities to report the bullet hole. Police found a bullet lodged in the wall of an unoccupied room. It was at least the third call pertaining to gunfire in an approximately six-hour stretch, according to police.
None of the calls resulted in an arrest. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.
There were no known injuries or property damage stemming from the outbursts of gunfire, according to police.
At the hospital, patrol officers canvassed the scene early Monday, but couldn’t figure out where the shot was fired from.
Five hours earlier, police said they were in Glen Burnie for reports of gunfire. The call came in around 11 Sunday night and officers responded shortly thereafter to the area of Aquahart Road and Hamlen Road.
Police said they found a witness who told them about one car chasing another while opening fire near Ritchie Highway and Guildford Road. Both vehicles were described to police as dark colored sedans.
Officers searching the area found multiple shell casings and one projectile, according to police.
The roadway shooting is being investigated by detectives with the department’s Northern District Station. They can be reached at 410-222-6135.
Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police said they descended upon the 9300 block of Fort Smallwood Road after somebody called and said they’d heard gunshots.
At the scene, witnesses told police they were inside their home when they heard two gunshots. Officers searched the area and found a single shell casing in the road, though there were no signs of damage to anybody’s property.
The incidents at the hospital and on Fort Smallwood Road are being investigated by detectives with the department’s Eastern District Station. The investigators can be reached at 410-222-6145.
Anybody with information about any of the gunfire and who wishes to remain anonymous is encouraged to call the county’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.