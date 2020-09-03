Baltimore man is second arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park area hotel shooting, Anne Arundel police searching for third suspect

A Baltimore man has been arrested as the second suspect in a shooting that happened on Aug. 7. at a Brooklyn Park area hotel, Anne Arundel County police said.
Tavon Antonio Conner, 38, has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, attempted robbery, assault, and other related charges, police said. The first suspect arrested was Kavin Michael McNally, Jr., 25 who was charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder and conspiracy to commit assault, as well as theft, according to online court records.
Conner was with McNally and one other assailant who shot a man repeatedly at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn while the man’s 13-year-old son was inside the same room, police said.
Police said the assailants demanded money but when the man said he didn’t have any, one of the assailants opened fire. It was one of McNally’s accomplices who shot the man, charging documents show.
Northern District detectives are still investigating and attempting to identify one other suspect in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huppmann 410-222-6135 or the 24-hour Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700
Capital Reporter Alex Mann contributed to this report.