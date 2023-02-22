Anne Arundel Police investigating shooting in Brooklyn Park; one man sustained life-threatening injuries

A man was shot in Brooklyn Park Wednesday afternoon and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of Park Place, near Pumphrey Park, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for “serious and life-threatening injuries,” said Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokesperson.

Others at the residence told officials that another housemate, a man who is now in custody, was the shooter. As of 5:15 p.m., no charges had been filed against the suspect, who police described as a “person of interest” but who they believe was the “sole suspect.”

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified. Davis could not confirm whether they were related or non-family roommates.

Wednesday’s shooting comes exactly two weeks after New Carrollton resident Antwaun Conyers was shot and killed along Russett Green East in Laurel. He was the third murder victim in Anne Arundel County in 2023.

Five days after the shooting, police arrested Rakyia Denise Talley, a 46-year-old from Laurel. Officials claim Talley was driving a car with the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Christopher Rojas, when Conyers was killed.

According to charging documents, Talley and Rojas were in the area the day before looking for the latter’s car — the alleged gunman had accused Conyers of stealing it. On Feb. 8, Rojas found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and spotted Conyers walking the other direction, police said.

The pair pursued him in what was later identified as Talley’s car, a gray Nissan Altima. Conyers was killed less than six minutes later about 1,000 feet from the business, according to court documents.

Talley has been charged with first- and second-degree felony murder, first- and second-degree assault, as well as firearm offenses. However, police confirmed Wednesday, they still have not found Rojas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

This is a developing story and may be updated.