Baltimore man arrested for shooting at Brooklyn Park area hotel, Anne Arundel police say

A Baltimore man has been arrested for shooting a man earlier this month at a Brooklyn Park area hotel, which had served as a home base for a drug and prostitution ring over more than a year, Anne Arundel County police said.
Kevin Michael McNally, Jr., 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder and conspiracy to commit assault, as well as theft, according to online court records.
McNally is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. An attorney there could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
An arrest warrant for McNally was issued earlier this month and he was taken into custody on Friday, online court records show. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis, according to jail records.
Police said McNally is responsible for an Aug. 7 shooting that sent a man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two suspects are still at large.
McNally shot a man inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn, police said.
It’s the same hotel that was named in a series of recent indictments as the home base for a drug and human trafficking ring which county and state prosecutors say was responsible for a number of violent crimes — though they did not identify specific outbursts of violence.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the hotel after somebody called about a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was in a hotel room when he heard a knock at his door. When he opened the door, police said. When he opened his door, three men went in and demanded money.
Police said one of the assailants opened fire when the man said he didn’t have any money. The three assailants then fled, according to police.
Detectives gathered statements and evidence, which police said pointed them to McNally. Equipped with a search warrant, they searched McNally’s residence on Alan Drive in Baltimore on Friday and arrested him.
The police department says it needs the public’s help to find the remaining suspects.
Police encourage anyone with information to call Det. Matthew Huppmann at 410-222-6135 or, if a caller wishes to remain anonymous, to dial the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.