Anne Arundel County police investigating shooting in Brooklyn Park, one man injured

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
At about 10:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Brookwood Road in Brooklyn Park, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot another man before fleeing toward Church Street, police said.
The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. To remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.