Anne Arundel County Police arrested a suspect Friday following a shooting incident the same day in Brooklyn Park.
Police responded at 4:40 p.m. Friday to a shooting in at Redmond Street and Walton Avenue. A man was shot multiple times in upper body and taken to an area hospital. The shooting appears to be targeted, police said. A suspect was arrested while police were investigating the scene. The suspect is in custody.
The victim is recovering and improving, police said Sunday. The identity of the suspect and the victim have not been identified. The incident is under investigation.