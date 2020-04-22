Two arrested for robbery in Brooklyn Park motel room, Anne Arundel police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after officers caught them before they could escape a Brooklyn Park Motel room where they allegedly robbed a man, Anne Arundel County police said.
Ronald Ports Jr., 48, and Walter Edwards III, 29, both of Brooklyn Park, have been charged with armed robbery, home invasion, burglary and assault, among other offenses, according to online court records.
Both men were ordered held without bond and neither has an attorney listed in online records.
A man and woman, who were apparently living at the Budge Plaza Motel, heard a knock at their door around 12:30 a.m., police said. When the man went to answer the door, two men forced their way in.
The assailants punched the man in the face and pushed him onto the bed, where they continued to punch him in the head, said Marc Limansky, police spokesman. The man told police his assailants said “don’t move or we’ll stick you," which he interpreted as a threat to stab him.
Officers recovered a folding knife from Edwards, Limansky said.
Limansky said the assailants demanded cash, drugs and a wallet from the man.
“They were just going through his pockets,” Limansky said. “They asked where his money, wallet and drugs were.”
Ports and Edwards had gotten the man’s wallet and money when officers walked into the motel room after responding to a call for an unknown disturbance, according to police.
Police encourage anybody with information about the robbery to call detectives with the department’s Northern District Station at 410-222-6135 or, if the caller wishes to remain anonymous, dial the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.