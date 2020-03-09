A Brooklyn Park man arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant also had a rifle in his vehicle despite being prohibited from possessing a firearm, Anne Arundel County police said.
Michael English, 31, was pulled over on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park at 12:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement Monday.
English had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in 2013 after being indicted for robbery, assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and other charges from a 2012 incident in Prince Georges County, according to online court records.
When the officer realized he had an outstanding warrant, English was placed under arrest, police said. A .22 caliber rifle was found in a search of English’s car, police said.
Police said English is prohibited from possessing a firearm and charged him accordingly. These charges have not yet shown up in online court records.