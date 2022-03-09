Suspect had messaged slain teen before Brooklyn Park murder, police say

An 18-year-old Brooklyn resident was identified as a suspect in a Brooklyn Park murder after police read an exchange between him and a man who was later found dead behind a funeral home, according to charging papers.

Police arrested Jaden Kemetrius Crowner on Tuesday on attempted murder charges alleging he shot Devin Scott Freeman, 19, who was found dead behind Gonce Funeral Home on Feb. 27.

Crowner, who lived about a block from the funeral home, had messaged Freeman on a social media platform just hours prior to the shooting, asking to purchase marijuana and sending the address of both the funeral home and a 7-Eleven store across the street, police wrote in charging papers. On surveillance footage, police watched Freeman meeting with the suspect at the convenience store and walking to the funeral home, followed by a “struggle” and Freeman “collapsing onto the pavement in a manner consistent with being struck by gunfire.”

Police also noted Freeman had been carrying a backpack in the video, which was found burned in a nearby alley. His wallet was “devoid of cash” when his body was found, but police believe he was “in possession of several hundred dollars” that evening.

Public defender Karl Gordon, who represented Crowner in a brief court hearing on Wednesday, said outside the courtroom that the case was “very serious” and needed a public defender who handles felony cases before a bail review is held next week.

Crowner faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and assault, as well as two handgun offenses.