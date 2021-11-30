Three men rob 7-Eleven in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men who they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Monday morning.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park for a report of an armed robbery. A man jumped over the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a register, police said.
A second man removed items from the store’s shelves, while a third man stood watch near a customer in the store, police said. The three men then fled the area.
Police searched the area but were unable to locate the men. Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. People who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.