Police arrested a Baltimore man for robbing a Brooklyn Park 7-Eleven Sunday morning, who also was charged in relation to four additional gas station robberies in the area, Anne Arundel County police said.
Robert Allan Vennik, 53, has been arrested in relation to several gas station robberies around the Glen Burnie and Pasadena areas. Vennik was charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of robbery, five counts of first- degree and second-degree assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.
Vennik was captured after Police responded at 6 a.m. Sunday to a 7-Eleven on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park where a store clerk reported a 6-feet-two inches tall white male wearing a green hooded jacket, blue baseball cap and dark pants implied he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.
The suspect, later identified as Vennik, matched a description given at several other recent commercial robberies, police said. He was located and arrested.
Vennik was charged with the 7-Eleven robbery in Brooklyn Park, another 7-Eleven robbery on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, a Royal Farms robbery on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, another Royal Farms robbery on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena and a Shell Dash-In robbery on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena.