Anne Arundel police arrest Brooklyn Park woman, say they confiscated 100s of grams of marijuana, THC and cash

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Oct 19, 2020 4:23 PM
Police seized 317 grams of marijuana, 41 grams of THC oil, 576 grams of THC edibles and $3,075 in U.S. currency during a Friday traffic stop in Brooklyn.
Police seized 317 grams of marijuana, 41 grams of THC oil, 576 grams of THC edibles and $3,075 in U.S. currency during a Friday traffic stop in Brooklyn. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

Anne Arundel County police said they seized more than half a pound of marijuana, over a pound of THC edibles, over 40 grams of THC oil and $3,000 during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night.

Amanda Sue Wilkins, 31, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, including four other drug possession offenses.

Officers pulled over a Black Honda Accord at 11:50 p.m. Friday near Old Riverside Road and West Edgevale Road.

Officers searched the car after smelling marijuana and discovered 317 grams of marijuana, 576 grams of THC edibles, 41 grams of THC oil and $3,075 in cash.
Wilkins is represented by the Anne Arundel County Public Defender’s office. She was released on her own recognizance with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.

