Baltimore teen is second person charged in Brooklyn Park homicide, police say

A second teen was charged with murder in the February shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Brooklyn Park, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Devin Twigg, 18, of Nottingham in Baltimore County, faces murder charges in the shooting of Devin Freeman, who was found dead behind a Brooklyn Park funeral home on Feb. 27. Twigg is charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault, as well as armed robbery and various firearms offenses, police said.

Another suspect in the February shooting, Jaden Crowner, also 18, of Baltimore, was arrested in March on murder charges in connection with the homicide. Crowner was also charged last week in the shooting death of Walters Mpang Halle Elangwe, 29, a Landover man who was killed in Annapolis in 2020.

Anne Arundel and Maryland State Police investigators arrested Twigg in Baltimore County in March on an ammunition charge when they found a bullet among his personal items in his Nottingham home, according to court records. They had searched his home in relation to the Brooklyn Park homicide investigation, charging papers say.

He was charged in Baltimore County District Court and stayed in jail there until his charge was shelved last week. Then, he was transferred to Montgomery County on a violation of probation charge related to the arrest on the ammunition charge, court records say.

Twigg also faces a violation of probation charge in Howard County related to the March Baltimore County arrest.

His murder case in Anne Arundel was not available in court records on Wednesday, when Anne Arundel Police announced he was facing murder charges.

In charging papers filed against Crowner in March, police said he had met with Freeman after arranging to sell him marijuana over a social media platform. Crowner, who lived near the funeral home, was seen on surveillance footage meeting with Freeman at a nearby 7-Eleven before walking toward the funeral home, where “a struggle ensued,” the charging papers say. The footage showed Freeman falling to the ground, police wrote.

At the time, police did not mention a second suspect. Twigg was identified during an ongoing investigation of the case.

Both of the teens are being held without bail.