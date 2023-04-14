Police: 26-year-old Glen Burnie man identified as shooting victim in Thursday homicide

Brandon D’Carlos Williams has been identified by Anne Arundel County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday in Glen Burnie.

Williams, 26, was found in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. When fire officials arrived shortly before 1 p.m., they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Williams is the seventh person to be shot and killed in Anne Arundel County this year.

Police are still searching for a suspect in their ongoing investigation. The gunman was described as having a thin build and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or leave an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.