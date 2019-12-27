Three boys were arrested in connection to the robbery and assault of a pizza delivery driver in Glen Burnie Monday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The delivery driver told officers around 10:15 p.m. they were making a delivery near the 800 block of Creekside Village Boulevard when three boys approached them.
Police said they boys assaulted the driver, stole $19 and fled. They did not utilize any weapons during the assault, according to police.
The driver, police said, sustained minor injuries but declined treatment.
But after detectives took over the case, they found the suspects, police said.
Police said they arrested three boys from Glen Burnie on robbery charges. It’s unclear if they were charged as adults, or issued juvenile citations.
The department did not identify the minors.