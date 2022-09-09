‘I’m thanking God’: Jury acquits Laurel man in 2021 murder at Severn party

When jurors finished reading off the verdict, defendant Archie Sylvester Bowland III nearly fell to the floor.

The two-week murder trial ended Friday afternoon after jurors spent roughly an hour and a half deliberating several homicide counts. Bowland, who was accused of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Deontae Swingler at a birthday party in Severn last year, was found not guilty of all counts.

“I’m thanking God, just thanking God, thanking God,” said Bowland, 41, of Laurel, outside the courthouse, after leaving in a frenzy of tears and hugs from family members shortly after jurors delivered the verdict.

Defense attorney Howard J. Walsh III said the jury “did a wonderful job” and must have been convinced by their arguments that police had failed to investigate the real killer, another man in attendance at the Jan. 11, 2021 party.

“The so-called evidence against him just didn’t make sense,” Walsh said.

However, prosecutors still maintain the evidence pointed toward Bowland being the killer.

“The jury’s verdict is against the weight of the evidence,” Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement, also adding that the office and police “worked diligently to bring justice on behalf of the Swingler family.”

Family and friends of Swingler parted outside the courthouse after the verdict.

“I’m still processing it,” Swingler’s mother, Deidre Wise, said over the phone Friday evening. “I just haven’t processed it yet.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jason Steinhardt and Brian Pritchard began arguing their case last Tuesday.

Swingler, a Wayfair employee who was a guest at the Severn party, was stabbed in an altercation and was bleeding out at the intersection of Flintlock Court and Indian Drive when police arrived, officers testified. Swingler was declared dead at the scene.

As Bowland got into his car and began to leave, a witness identified him as the man who stabbed Swingler, leading police to pull him over, police said. In his car, they found a bloodied knife and Swingler’s wallet. Police arrested Bowland and interrogated him for several hours before charging him with first-degree murder.

Throughout the trial, multiple witnesses testified that they saw Bowland arguing with Swingler and joining in a physical confrontation. Prosecutors also won a motion before trial to introduce letters Bowland had sent from the detention center while he was confined, in which he discussed the incident.

But lead defense counsel Andrew Jezic and Walsh poked holes in the prosecution’s case, noting that although the knife and wallet found in Bowland’s car contained Swingler’s DNA, they did not contain a match to Bowland’s DNA. Swingler’s blood was not found on Bowland’s hands or steering wheel, Jezic said during opening statements, concluding that the real killer had slipped the wallet and knife into Bowland’s unlocked car.

Jezic credited the verdict in part to Bowland taking the stand himself and explaining circumstances that appeared to be harmful to his case.

“He showed them he’s a person who is not capable of violence,” Jezic said.

Jezic told jurors the defense would provide plenty of reasonable doubt about the state’s case and prove Bowland’s innocence during the trial.

“They believed him,” Walsh said. “Andy fulfilled every promise he made.”