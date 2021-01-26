Prince George’s police charge District Heights man with murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Bowie

Police identified the 17-year-old who was fatally shot in Bowie Saturday as Joshua Salvador, and police arrested the suspected shooter Monday.
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged 18-year-old Marquet Holmes Jr. from District Heights with first- and second-degree murder.
On Saturday, at around 4 p.m., first responders received a 911 call regarding a shooting victim who was being driven to a hospital by friends. The SUV was located in the area of Route 50 and Rutland Road, police said. Salvador was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 6700 block of Laurel Bowie Road in Bowie. The victim and suspect were involved in an on going dispute, police said.
A court commissioner ordered Holmes held without bond at the Department of Corrections. Holmes does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the City of Bowie.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.