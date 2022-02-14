Release of body camera footage of fatal Crofton shooting by Anne Arundel officer delayed

The release of body camera footage from an incident in which an Anne Arundel County police officer shot and killed a man in a Crofton home will be delayed as state investigators complete witness interviews.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which now investigates all deadly uses of force by officers across the state, typically completes witness interviews within 14 days, but it has not finished in this matter, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office. Therefore, the division will not release the video until they are complete to ensure interviews “are not compromised by their [witnesses] viewing of external evidence,” the release said.
A representative of the office said this is a unique situation.
“This is the first case we’ve had to delay releasing body camera footage in an effort to interview our witnesses,” said division spokesperson Thomas Lester.
The footage will be released once the division has deemed interviews complete and the video is no longer a risk to influencing witnesses.
On Jan. 30, Anne Arundel Police Officer J. Ricci shot and killed 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles Jr. in a Crofton home after a woman called 9-1-1 saying her son had assaulted her and wasn’t letting her leave the home.
When officers found the woman and Quarles in the home, Quarles at first complied with police, but then fought back as officers attempted to handcuff him, leading Ricci to fire his gun, shooting and killing Quarles, said Anne Arundel Police spokeswoman Lt. Jacklyn Davis.