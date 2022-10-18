Anne Arundel judge orders D.C. man accused of setting off explosive at Brooklyn Park bingo hall to remain jailed

A Washington, D.C. man who Anne Arundel Fire Marshal investigators say set off an explosive device at a large bingo hall in Brooklyn Park this summer was ordered to remain in custody Tuesday by a Circuit Court judge.

Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Glenn L. Klavans said in court that Andre Richardson, 42, posed an “extreme threat” to public safety after investigators said he caused a July 5 explosion at Bingo World which Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Miller said “terrorized” patrons.

Richardson was indicted in September on a host of charges including both possessing and using a destructive device, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years of incarceration, and attempted first-degree arson, which has a 30-year maximum sentence.

A fire marshal lieutenant wrote in charging papers that Richardson, who worked for a moving company prior to his arrest in late August, was identified from video footage showing him placing an item between two electronic bingo machines and attempting to light it multiple times before he suddenly stood up and left the area.

A large plume of smoke appeared, the arson investigator wrote. Then, a large detonation resulted in dust and shrapnel.

The shrapnel traveled about 30 feet, Miller said in court on Tuesday. Two people sustained injuries that warranted an emergency room visit, according to charging papers. Six more sustained various other injuries and declined treatment.

Three electronic bingo machines, worth an estimated $7,000 each, were damaged as well, according to charging papers. Bingo World is one of three commercial bingo operations licensed by Anne Arundel County.

Representatives for the bingo hall did not immediately return a request to comment Tuesday afternoon.

Richardson was seen on video leaving the facility and driving away but cameras at the bingo hall weren’t able to catch his license plate number, investigators said.

Defense attorney Denis O’Connell, a public defender, told Klavans that if the allegations against Richardson were true, prosecutors would only prove Richardson “had a momentary lapse of judgment and set off a firecracker in a casino.”

“I’m pretty sure the outcome of this case will prove I am not a threat to public safety,” said Richardson, appearing from the Jennifer Road Detention Center via a video conference. He wore gold-rimmed glasses which Miller said were “very distinctive” and helped investigators identify him.

“It does sound devastating,” Richardson said of the charges, adding that he wanted to go home to his children and grandchildren.

Richardson is also charged with multiple misdemeanor counts including second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

His next hearing in Anne Arundel Circuit Court is scheduled for Nov. 18.