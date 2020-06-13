A Bowie resident dies after police discover him shot in vehicle when responding to Kettering crash

A 20-year-old Bowie resident died after Prince George’s County police discovered him with a gunshot wound while responding to a single-vehicle crash in Kettering Thursday night, police said.
Police were called to Central Avenue and Kettering Drive for a crash around 11:30 p.m. and upon arrival saw the driver Darion Gripper was suffering from a gunshot wound. Gripper died Friday.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, police said. Prince George’s County detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive and urge anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) and refer to 20-0028254.