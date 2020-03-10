Man flown to shock trauma after assault outside Annapolis 7-Eleven, police say

A man attacked by multiple assailants outside a 7-Eleven on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis Monday night was flown to a regional trauma center, police said.
Annapolis officers responded to the convenience store at 980 Bay Ridge Road for reports of an assault around 7:45 p.m., said Sgt. Amy Miguez, police spokeswoman. They found a 53-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and abdomen.
Miguez said police suspect the man was assaulted by multiple attackers, though they do not believe the assailants employed a weapon or object during the attack.
The man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Miguez said. He is believed to be in critical but stable condition.
The Annapolis Police Department encourages anybody with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-260-3439.