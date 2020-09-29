xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police investigating after video emerges of car doing doughnuts on Bay Bridge

Alex Mann
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 29, 2020 5:36 PM

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating after a video appearing to show a car doing doughnuts on the Bay Bridge emerged over the weekend, an agency spokesman said.

Cpl. Brady McCormick said he couldn’t elaborate anymore on the inquiry while investigators work out the details.

Advertisement

A video, spread on multiple social media platforms, shows a small, dark coupe spinning its tires as its driver steers circles on multiple lanes. Smoke seems to rise from the asphalt as the tires spin.

It’s unclear which direction the driver is headed, but the stunt appeared to hold up traffic.

Chesapeake Bay Bridge donuts from IdiotsInCars

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement