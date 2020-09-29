Police investigating after video emerges of car doing doughnuts on Bay Bridge

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating after a video appearing to show a car doing doughnuts on the Bay Bridge emerged over the weekend, an agency spokesman said.
Cpl. Brady McCormick said he couldn’t elaborate anymore on the inquiry while investigators work out the details.
A video, spread on multiple social media platforms, shows a small, dark coupe spinning its tires as its driver steers circles on multiple lanes. Smoke seems to rise from the asphalt as the tires spin.
It’s unclear which direction the driver is headed, but the stunt appeared to hold up traffic.