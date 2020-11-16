Woman driven to shock trauma as Anne Arundel police handle a barricaded subject in Crofton, authorities say

A woman was taken to shock trauma Monday morning for a traumatic injury, as scores of police and paramedics remain on the scene in Crofton for what is now a barricade situation, Anne Arundel County authorities said.
The 58-year-old woman sustained a “penetrating injury" and her condition is considered serious, but not life-threatening, said Capt. Russ Davies, Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman.
Davies said paramedics are prepared to treat another person, though they have yet to transport that patient to the hospital.
Police encourage people to avoid the area around the 1600 block of Carlyle Drive, as there is a heavy police presence, said Sgt. Kam Cooke, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman.
Someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. asking for help in the Crofton neighborhood.
Police are now dealing with a “barricaded subject,” Cooke said.