Anne Arundel police suspect local ties after rapper’s Linthicum arrest relating to Las Vegas sex trafficking probe

A rapper who came to prominence through a reality television show used his social media following to recruit sex workers, police said following Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr.’s arrest in Linthicum to face a Las Vegas sex trafficking charge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said they arrested the 37-year-old on April 14 at a hotel near BWI Marshall Airport, serving him a Nevada warrant on a felony count stemming from his phone conversations with an undercover vice detective, who in an arrest report says Barnes bragged to about the number of women he claimed he employed as sex workers in multiple states.

Barnes referred to himself as a pimp and tried to recruit the undercover vice officer as a sex worker during a series of March 30 phone calls where he also demanded that she meet him at an airport, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives wrote in the arrest report.

Anne Arundel County Police detectives “believe there may be local victims” affiliated with Barnes, the county police department tweeted. No Maryland charges were filed against Barnes as of Thursday.

Mr. Barnes was arrested on @LVMPD warrant in Linthicum, Maryland. Detectives believe there may be local victims. If anyone has any additional information, please call our TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Barnes, a rapper who starred in an MTV series and uses the stage name “Chopper Young City,” was held at Jennifer Road Detention Center until he waived an extradition hearing and was brought to Las Vegas this week, court records say. During Barnes’ Tuesday appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court, a judge allowed him to be released pending his next hearing on May 10.

The Clark County, Nevada public defender’s office, which is representing Barnes, did not return requests for comment on the matter, nor did the operator of an email address listed on Barnes’ Instagram account.

The Las Vegas arrest report says police started investigating Barnes on March 29 when he sent direct messages over social media to an undercover officer, who interpreted the message as a signal for recruiting sex workers, noting the rapper had made “numerous posts related to the prostitution lifestyle” on his Instagram page.

The report says Barnes and the undercover officer exchanged messages in which Barnes said he was “hitting cities” and he traveled frequently, before Barnes called and held a “phone interview” in which police said he recruited her to work for him as a prostitute, repeatedly demanding she fly to Charlotte, North Carolina to meet him at the airport.

When the undercover officer didn’t answer Barnes’ calls, he became irate and threatened to have his associates in Las Vegas retaliate against her if she didn’t pay him a “fee” of $2,000, the report says.

In Nevada, Barnes faces a felony charge of sex trafficking of an adult.

Those with information on potential victims in Anne Arundel are asked to contact the county police’s TipLine at 410-222-4700.