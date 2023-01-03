Attempted murder stabbing case from Glen Burnie bar fight dismissed after victim no-show

An Anne Arundel judge dismissed a first-degree attempted murder case against a 44-year-old Annapolis man after the victim of a May stabbing in Glen Burnie failed to show up for the trial.

Advertisement

Assistant State’s Attorney April Skrenczuk told Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Stacey McCormack Tuesday morning that prosecutors were unable to move forward with a case against Irfan Simms without the victim’s input. Skrenczuk said the state had made eight failed attempts since August to contact the victim.

Separately, Skrenczuk told The Capital the state had never made contact with the victim personally; the only person prosecutors connected with was the victim’s father.

Advertisement

In May, police responded to calls of a bar fight at Clauss’ Liquor in Glen Burnie. According to charging documents, video surveillance showed a brief encounter between the victim and another man, after which the latter left the bar. A few minutes later, however, the man returned and began attacking the victim with a knife. The footage also showed a woman attempting to break up the fight and was cut.

Officers pulled Simms over soon after arriving at the bar. His sister, who had lacerations on her arm, told police she was injured trying to stop a fight her brother was involved in. Both the sister and the victim, who collapsed outside Clauss’ Liquor, were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to first-degree attempted murder, Simms also faced second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon charges.

Simms, who has maintained his innocence, has been on no-bond house arrest since July, according to court documents.

The case will be expunged from the public record.