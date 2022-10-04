Baltimore police officer enters Alford plea to second-degree murder in death of 15-year-old stepson in Anne Arundel County

A suspended Baltimore Police officer entered a last-minute Alford plea to second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of his 15-year-old stepson last summer.

Advertisement

During a lengthy hearing in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, the day before his trial before Judge Stacy W. McCormack was set to start, Eric Glenn Banks Jr., 35, entered the Alford plea to second-degree murder and disarming a law enforcement officer, charges levied against him after Dasan Jones, 15, was found dead by police in Banks’ townhome in July 2021.

Banks is now scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9. He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and a possible additional 10 years for disarming a police officer.

Advertisement

Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Poma laid out the events that led up to police finding the officer’s 15-year-old stepson dead July 6 in a loft area soon after Banks’ then-wife, Latrice Banks, was supposed to pick him up and let him stay with his grandmother in Arizona. Jones was an accomplished violin player who attended a magnet program at Glen Burnie High School.

The arrangement came as Banks’ eight-year marriage continued to crumble. Police had responded to Banks’ townhome that afternoon to allow his wife to pick up items for Jones to move out, as Banks and his wife had both been granted temporary protective orders against each other hours prior.

Prosecutors believe that Eric Banks had killed his stepson within about an hour of returning home from a protective order hearing in Glen Burnie District Court that afternoon.

Latrice Banks was supposed to pick up her son at about 4:30 p.m., but Jones didn’t answer. A few minutes later, she got a text from his phone saying that he had run out the back door. By 5 p.m., police were at Eric Banks’ house, where he told officers he believed Jones had left the house. About 40 minutes later, Jones was found dead, and Banks was arrested.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Poma showed video clips of Banks’ arrest, where he wrestled with the officer who had detained him. She showed video of Banks’ interview with detectives the next day when he told police he had found Jones dead in a bathtub and didn’t tell police because he was scared and confused.

Two Baltimore Police detectives attended Tuesday’s hearing. Banks was already suspended from the Baltimore Police Department just before Jones’ death, and was suspended without pay afterward pending the results of an administrative investigation.