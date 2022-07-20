Delaware man gets six-year sentence for bank fraud schemes involving Annapolis, Glen Burnie businesses

A Millsboro, Delaware man was sentenced Monday to serve six years in federal prison for bank fraud offenses stemming from cash advances and purchases he made at Anne Arundel County businesses.

Federal prosecutors described Jason Evans, 48, as a “serial identity theft scammer” for the chain of incidents, which happened in 2019 following his release from federal prison where he served four years for bank fraud, and again in 2021, following his release from house arrest.

While he was on supervised release from prison in 2019, Evans obtained a credit card using someone else’s identity and later obtained a fake Pennsylvania driver’s license that used the person’s name, but Evans’ photo and date of birth, according to his plea agreement.

Evans then used the two cards to get a $14,400 cash advance at a Glen Burnie bank, proceeding the next day to purchase nine iPhones and other merchandise at the Apple Store in Westfield Annapolis Mall, according to the plea. The next week, he left the cards at a Laurel bank where he had requested another $14,400 cash advance.

Evans pleaded guilty in March to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft counts in both cases, as well as violations of his release from his 2015 sentence.

During Monday’s hearing in the U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore, Bennett sentenced Evans to six years of prison time, followed by four years of supervised release. He has been in federal custody since August of 2021, and Bennett recommended that he serve his sentence at a minimum-security satellite camp at the federal prison in Cumberland.

Evans was also ordered to pay back nearly $125,000 in restitution funds.

According to the plea, Evans was charged with bank fraud and identity theft for the scheme and placed on house arrest, but when he was taken off detention, he started using counterfeit credit cards to purchase nearly $60,000 in gift cards at Giant Food stores throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

“I wish I could say I understand how he ended up here, but I don’t,” Evans’ sister, Shelley Seibert, wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ahead of Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Seibert said that her brother never got in trouble in his younger years, but “felt like a failure” following a recent divorce. She added that Evans “has children that love and need him in their lives.”

“The first time Jason got into trouble; he was sorry but mainly because he got caught,” Seibert said. “This time he understands that his life will not work the way he had been living it.”