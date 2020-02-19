A man has been indicted for attacking a couple with an ax to try and stop them from testifying against their daughter.
James Champagne, 33, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, intent to injure with a dangerous weapon and attempting to inhibit testimony for an incident in Odenton on Jan. 9.
When charges were handed down on Feb. 14, Champagne was also charged with attempted murder against the couple he attacked but those charges were dropped. Champagne is being held without bond and his initial appearance is scheduled for Monday.
Sheryl Lane-Coleman and Robert Coleman were sleeping in a family member’s backyard when they told police they woke up to their tent being slashed open, according to charging documents.
The couple told The Capital they’re concerned about the lack of attempted murder charges.
“It wasn’t like we were arguing and got into a fight. He came here to kill us,” Lane-Coleman said. “I fear for my life. I’m scared to death.”
The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorneys Office declined to comment on the case.
The couple told police that while Champagne was hitting them with the ax, he was yelling that Lane-Coleman would not testify against her daughter.
Lane-Coleman is a victim and witness in a case against her daughter, Heather Lane, according to charging documents. Heather Lane was arrested in December and charged with burglary, assault, reckless endangerment, and destruction of property after a domestic incident at the same address in Odenton, according to court documents.
Coleman was able to subdue Champagne with the help of his grandson who came out of the house during the attack, according to charging documents. Police arrived to find Champagne laying on the ground bleeding by the tent and the ax, according to charging documents.
Coleman suffered injuries to his head, nose, ribs and hands. Lane-Coleman also had injuries on her head, face and hands as well as a knocked-out tooth from being kicked in the mouth, according to charging documents.