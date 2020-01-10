Three people were injured by an ax Thursday after a disagreement in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.
At about 11:50 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Huntover Drive where they said a 33-year-old man assaulted a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman with an ax. The victims were able to grab hold of the ax and struck the suspect with it, sending all three to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police are waiting to charge and identify the 33-year-old once he is released from the hospital, police said.
The assault happened after a disagreement between the suspect and victims, police said.
This story will be updated.