Police are looking for at least one ATV rider who damaged the greens at two Anne Arundel County golf courses over the weekend, causing a combined $70,000 in damage.
Walden Country Club in Crofton and Eisenhower Golf Course in Crownsville were damaged by what appears to be an all-terrain vehicle, said Marc Limansky, Anne Arundel County police spokesman.
Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage. No suspects have been identified. but police suspect the two incidents are related because of the similar time frames and the type of damage done.
The vandalism occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday at Walden and 2 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday at Eisenhower.
The estimated damage at Walden was $20,000, police said.
Tom Murphy, who manages the course and serves as president of the association that owns the club, said a rider wearing a white helmet and drove an ATV onto the putting green and caused significant damage by doing donuts.
The damage will close the green through the winter, Murphy said, because the grass must be resodded, which can’t be done until spring.
“It’s a mess but we’ll get it fixed,” he said. "It’s just stupid. Who is going around riding ATVs on a golf course?”
Meanwhile, about eight miles away, about $50,000 in similar damage was done to Eisenhower Golf Course, Limansky said.
Representatives for Anne Arundel County Eisenhower Golf Course could not be immediately reached for comment. The course is currently closed for renovations and will reopen in 2020.