Severn man sentenced to 28 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder

A 21-year-old Severn man was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.
On Oct. 4, a man got into a black Volvo Cecil Raymond Anderson was driving and they drove south on Sebring Court toward Raleigh Drive when multiple gunshots erupted, and the SUV crashed into a light police, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Philip Leupolu fled from the vehicle holding a black handgun and officers arrived on the scene to find Anderson lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, the release says. Anderson was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police searched the Volvo and found gun projectiles and bullets along with the Leupolu’s white iPhone, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Using security cameras from the area, police identified the gunman as Leupolu, who was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition because of a previous crime.
The attack was over a woman they both knew, the release said.
Judge Stacy McCormack sentenced Leupolu to 60 years in prison with all but 28 suspended. He will also serve a concurrent 12 year sentence for violating probation in a felony assault case at the time of the shooting.
“The defendant turned a personal dispute into a violent attack on the victim. This brazen crime and his history indicates he is truly a danger to our community and this sentence will prevent him from committing violent acts for many years,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I hope that the victim, Mr. Anderson, fully recovers from his injuries.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted the case.