An Annapolis man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot a man in the Harbour House community a week ago.
John Deontray King, 29, of Obery Court, faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and a number of counts related to possessing a handgun illegally, according to online court records.
King is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
Officers with the Annapolis Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to the 1100 block of Madison Street — near the Leron M. Fisher Community Swimming Pool — for reports of a shooting.
Police said they located a 29-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Responders flew the man to shock trauma in Baltimore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives canvassed the scene after the shooting and discovered a handgun in the same area, police said. The gun was reported stolen in 2019 to the Anne Arundel County police.
Police said investigators determined that King had possessed the handgun before they found it. They arrested him on various firearms charges.
Within days, police said detectives tied King to the shooting and charged him accordingly.
Latest Crime
Police said the investigation remains open and encourages anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.